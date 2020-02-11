Chronos Wealth Management LLC Invests $228,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,269,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,140 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $307.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $299.89 and its 200-day moving average is $282.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $248.22 and a fifty-two week high of $307.56.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.