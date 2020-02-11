Chronos Wealth Management LLC Makes New $295,000 Investment in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.09 per share, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 119,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,442.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack B. Moore purchased 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $498,069.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,988,527.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 23,900 shares of company stock worth $921,409 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OXY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.22.

NYSE:OXY opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day moving average is $42.80. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

