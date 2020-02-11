Chronos Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 195.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 554.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of AEP stock opened at $101.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.95 and a 200 day moving average of $93.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.07. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $79.02 and a twelve month high of $104.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.89%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 target price on American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.85.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.