Chronos Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,621 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,000. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 3.1% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $437,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 59,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.3% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,186 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.7% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,286 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $313.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $301.78 and a 200 day moving average of $293.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.75 and a fifty-two week high of $314.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Several analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.73.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $600,755.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,165 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,861,340. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

