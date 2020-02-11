Chronos Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000. Alibaba Group makes up 1.8% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock opened at $215.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.51 and a 200-day moving average of $188.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.21.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.21.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

