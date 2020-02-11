Chronos Wealth Management LLC Takes $505,000 Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,530 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000. Adobe comprises about 0.5% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc Bank USA increased its position in shares of Adobe by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 1,694 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,982 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 44,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,910 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE stock opened at $370.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $176.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.24, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $249.10 and a 1-year high of $374.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.13.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Adobe from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.28.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total transaction of $552,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,556,473.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,793 shares of company stock valued at $21,169,089 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

