Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $258.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.97 and a 200 day moving average of $244.97. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $178.57 and a 52 week high of $270.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.63.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

