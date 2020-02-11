Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP bought a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AWK opened at $135.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.30. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.73. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a target price (up previously from ) on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.29.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

