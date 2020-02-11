Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $645,000 Holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Msci were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Msci by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Msci during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Msci during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Msci during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Msci by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Msci from $285.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Msci to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Msci in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Msci currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

In other news, COO Laurent Seyer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.16, for a total transaction of $1,536,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,098,397.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.56, for a total transaction of $743,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 300,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,508,428.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,373 shares of company stock worth $9,947,168 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Msci stock opened at $301.47 on Tuesday. Msci Inc has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $304.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $274.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.94.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. Msci had a net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 237.36%. The firm had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

