Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $714,000 Holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 16,864 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in VF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of VF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of VF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of VF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

VFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. VF presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.31.

NYSE VFC opened at $83.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.18. VF Corp has a 1 year low of $76.77 and a 1 year high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is 50.79%.

In related news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,303.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

