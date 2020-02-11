Cigna Investments Inc. New Increases Stock Holdings in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

TRP opened at $55.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.73. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $55.70.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRP. Bank of America began coverage on Tc Pipelines in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Tc Pipelines in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Tudor Pickering cut Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Tc Pipelines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

