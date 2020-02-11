Cigna Investments Inc. New Invests $729,000 in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,890 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEM. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 426.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,210 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,862 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 13,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $270,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,452,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,058,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leopold Swergold sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $554,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 222,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,942,036.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,040 over the last quarter. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SEM opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average of $19.55. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEM. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

