Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Iqvia during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Iqvia by 379.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Iqvia by 303.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Iqvia during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Iqvia during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock opened at $159.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.62. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $128.70 and a 1 year high of $164.13.

In other Iqvia news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $969,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $5,830,215 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Cfra raised Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Iqvia in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.16.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

