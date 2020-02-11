Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,548,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,211,963,000 after purchasing an additional 760,522 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 3rd quarter worth $64,172,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 1,742.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 273,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,724,000 after purchasing an additional 258,391 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 4th quarter worth $44,653,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 246,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,634,000 after purchasing an additional 169,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

WLTW opened at $214.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.39. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 12-month low of $166.13 and a 12-month high of $220.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. Willis Towers Watson’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “average” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.33.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total value of $508,598.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,621.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $7,055,135.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,930,715.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.