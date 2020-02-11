Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases New Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,369 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc increased its position in Cogent Communications by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 605,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,340,000 after purchasing an additional 32,627 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cogent Communications by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Cogent Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Cogent Communications by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCOI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $75.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 92.49, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.60. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $76.59.

In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,837. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $134,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,024 shares of company stock worth $1,127,107 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

