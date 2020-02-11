Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

PEG opened at $57.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.95. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.27 and a 12-month high of $63.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $96,904.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,627.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $36,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,325 shares of company stock worth $253,979 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.