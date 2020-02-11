Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,898,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,742,646,000 after purchasing an additional 502,068 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 553,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,722,000 after purchasing an additional 134,199 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 672,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,376,000 after purchasing an additional 83,944 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 133,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,096,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.93, for a total transaction of $4,434,412.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,778.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 32,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $5,306,635.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,949,907.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,706 shares of company stock worth $23,611,237. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRSK. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $169.94 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.06 and a 12 month high of $170.12. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.13, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

