Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 1,128 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the third quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in IHS Markit by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in IHS Markit by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INFO opened at $81.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.27 and a 200-day moving average of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1-year low of $51.11 and a 1-year high of $81.39.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INFO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Argus raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 1,302,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $101,785,125.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,408,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,118,897.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 57,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $4,630,430.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,194,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,759,331 shares of company stock valued at $136,216,963. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

