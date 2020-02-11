Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 19,604 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,604 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 0.6% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401,622 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.1% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.0% during the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.6% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.93.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $109.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $105.40 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 75.92%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

