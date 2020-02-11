Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 266 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $773,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 302.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 22,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total value of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total transaction of $1,991,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $391.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $428.05 and a 200-day moving average of $414.04. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.08. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a one year low of $349.71 and a one year high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 514.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group set a $495.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.00.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

