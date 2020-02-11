Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 4,715 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,715 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Twitter were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,600,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 30,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 35,485 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Twitter news, VP Matthew Derella sold 27,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $910,733.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,840 shares of company stock worth $2,524,289 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. Twitter Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.15 and a quick ratio of 8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.12.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen set a $41.00 target price on shares of Twitter and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

