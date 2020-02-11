Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 580 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Entergy were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Entergy by 957.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Entergy by 170.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

ETR opened at $132.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.72. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $88.83 and a 52 week high of $132.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.89%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

