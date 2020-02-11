Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 653 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in McKesson were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $162.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.78 and a 200 day moving average of $143.28. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $110.52 and a 12 month high of $164.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.09%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,914.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCK shares. UBS Group cut shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.40.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

