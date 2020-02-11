Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 677 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of O. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Realty Income by 2.6% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 3.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O stock opened at $80.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Realty Income Corp has a one year low of $66.21 and a one year high of $82.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 62.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.52.

The business also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous feb 20 dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 87.46%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

