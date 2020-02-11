Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 930 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $91.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.24. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.18. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $68.38 and a 12-month high of $93.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ES shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.79.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

