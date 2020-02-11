Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 982 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ED opened at $93.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.81 and its 200 day moving average is $89.65. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.21 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.52%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.73.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

