Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 7.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,210,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,648,000 after purchasing an additional 155,508 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 576,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,769,000 after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 543,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,428,000 after purchasing an additional 57,261 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 492,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $136.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $124.36 and a 12 month high of $155.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.10.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.17%.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus cut their price target on Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.86.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

