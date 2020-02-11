Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $3,717,000. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in Cisco Systems by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 181,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 59,552 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 967,979 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,105,000 after buying an additional 114,881 shares during the period. Finally, BMT Investment Advisors increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 61,357 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at $15,933,406.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $1,274,298.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,875,986.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.05. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Barclays raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Edward Jones raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

