Clark Estates Inc. NY Invests $3.72 Million in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 77,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in Cisco Systems by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 181,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 59,552 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 967,979 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,105,000 after purchasing an additional 114,881 shares during the last quarter. BMT Investment Advisors raised its position in Cisco Systems by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 61,357 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 123,962 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $48.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $9,328,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.