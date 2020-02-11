Cohen Capital Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,586 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 872 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $66.39 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.98.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director James J. Goetz bought 86,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.13 per share, for a total transaction of $5,011,968.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,968.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 188,120 shares of company stock worth $11,086,765 and sold 82,146 shares worth $4,611,285. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.