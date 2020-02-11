Cohu (COHU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.93 million, a P/E ratio of 469.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average of $17.68. Cohu has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $25.89.

Get Cohu alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cohu in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cohu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Cohu from $3.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Cohu in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cohu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

In other Cohu news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.