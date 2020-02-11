Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,949,000 after purchasing an additional 279,887 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 57,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Surevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 12,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CL shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

In related news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $5,100,120.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,586 shares in the company, valued at $9,353,311.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,067,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,099,361 shares in the company, valued at $73,327,378.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,350 shares of company stock worth $15,375,149 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL opened at $77.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The company has a market cap of $65.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.25.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.78%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

