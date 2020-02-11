Community Bank N.A. Buys 2,236 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Corning were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 4.3% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Corning by 26.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC grew its stake in Corning by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW stock opened at $27.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $26.55 and a one year high of $35.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.95.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.09.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.