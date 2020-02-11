Community Bank N.A. Buys 750 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $933,000. IFG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Shares of MS stock opened at $55.35 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.15 and a 200-day moving average of $46.93.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

In other news, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,510,788.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,800.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,276,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,492,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

