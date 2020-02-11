Community Bank N.A. Decreases Stake in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Community Bank N.A. cut its holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTR. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 470.6% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

NTR opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. Nutrien Ltd has a one year low of $42.37 and a one year high of $56.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Nutrien from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bernstein Bank downgraded Nutrien to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Nutrien from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.26.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

