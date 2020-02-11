Community Bank N.A. Grows Stock Position in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth about $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $141.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.05 and its 200-day moving average is $137.30. The company has a market cap of $201.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Toyota Motor Corp has a 12 month low of $116.81 and a 12 month high of $145.41.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

