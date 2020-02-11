Community Bank N.A. Has $216,000 Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 115,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after buying an additional 38,846 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 622,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,427,000 after buying an additional 16,681 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

WEC opened at $100.14 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $73.74 and a 1-year high of $101.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $31.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6325 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 65.92%.

WEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.27.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

