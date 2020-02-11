Community Bank N.A. Has $263,000 Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of ALB stock opened at $83.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.59 and its 200-day moving average is $69.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $58.63 and a 52-week high of $93.14.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALB. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. HSBC downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.15.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 2,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $197,004.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,533. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.