Community Bank N.A. Has $478,000 Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Community Bank N.A. cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,138 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Altria Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Citigroup raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.19.

Altria Group stock opened at $46.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.89.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

