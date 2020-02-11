Community Bank N.A. Invests $141,000 in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,701,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,447,000 after buying an additional 1,151,283 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,361,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,302,000 after buying an additional 124,560 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,380,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,116,000 after buying an additional 928,286 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,026,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,526,000 after buying an additional 18,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,334,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,036,000 after buying an additional 329,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $75.55 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.04 and a 52-week high of $80.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at $107,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,623.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

