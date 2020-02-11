Community Bank N.A. Invests $599,000 in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 772.4% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZBH opened at $158.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.17. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $111.17 and a twelve month high of $159.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.27.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.60.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

