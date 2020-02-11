Community Bank N.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 6,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.3% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.3% in the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In related news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.62.

DRI opened at $121.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.33. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.48%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.