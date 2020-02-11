Community Bank N.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock opened at $55.99 on Tuesday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $45.98 and a 1-year high of $59.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.64.

