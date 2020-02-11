Community Bank N.A. Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 7,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $985,635.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $729,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,531,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,253 shares of company stock worth $6,337,390 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $149.98 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $104.73 and a fifty-two week high of $150.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from to in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.95.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

