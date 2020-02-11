Community Bank N.A. Sells 155 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Community Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.77.

NYSE COF opened at $101.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.38. The stock has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. Capital One Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $77.75 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 78,695 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $7,863,204.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,084.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,908 shares of company stock worth $22,176,673. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

