Community Bank N.A. Sells 2,352 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 105,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 59,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 53.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge stock opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average of $36.91. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $32.23 and a one year high of $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $85.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.61.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6119 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.78%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.90.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

