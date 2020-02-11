Community Bank N.A. Sells 252 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,231 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.94.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $53.42 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $74.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.07 and a 200-day moving average of $55.37.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

