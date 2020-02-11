Community Bank N.A. Takes Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 376.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of IDEX by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

In other news, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 14,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total transaction of $2,420,403.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,623.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 23,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $3,853,344.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,459.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,524,435. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

IEX stock opened at $174.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $139.43 and a 1 year high of $176.70.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IEX. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.22.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.