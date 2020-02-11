Community Bank N.A. Trims Stock Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Community Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Nippon Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 72.0% during the third quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,401,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,959,000 after buying an additional 1,841,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,170,962,000 after buying an additional 1,840,652 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 185.2% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 347,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,225,000 after buying an additional 225,419 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $18,733,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 20.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 988,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,952,000 after buying an additional 164,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $94.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.71. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $77.65 and a 12 month high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.22%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DOWLING & PARTN restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.33.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.