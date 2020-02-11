Community Bank N.A. Trims Stock Position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Community Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,265 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Total were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Total by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Total by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Total by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,314 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Total by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Total by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder S.A. Total sold 319,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $2,779,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,152,078 shares of company stock valued at $18,533,004.

TOT stock opened at $48.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.21. Total SA has a 1 year low of $47.70 and a 1 year high of $58.82. The firm has a market cap of $130.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.13.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. Total had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $49.28 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Total SA will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.606 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TOT shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Total in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

